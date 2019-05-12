Five teachers booked for fake degrees in Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 12 (PTI) Five teachers of government primary schools were booked for cheating and forgery in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district after their degrees were found to be fake, police said on Sunday. According to district elementary education officer Gita Verma, B.Ed certificates of the five teachers were allegedly found to be fake during an inquiry held on Saturday. The accused had submitted fake B.Ed certificates of Agra University and were employed as teachers for many years, Verma said. The UP education department has directed officials for recovery of the salary drawn by the accused during service, the officer added. PTI CORR AD SMN