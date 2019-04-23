scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Five teachers dismissed over absenteeism

Muzaffarnagar (UP), April 23 (PTI) Five primary schoolteachers in the district were dismissed for remaining absent from duty for long on Monday, an official said. They did not join despite being served notices by the authorities. According to basic shiksha adhikari Yogesh Kumar, those whose services have been terminated are Alpi Kansal, Punam Bhati, Anis Ahmad, Naveen Kumar and Nitika Gupta. They were posted in different schools in the western Uttar Pradesh district. PTI CORR RDK SMN

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos