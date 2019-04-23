Five teachers dismissed over absenteeism

Muzaffarnagar (UP), April 23 (PTI) Five primary schoolteachers in the district were dismissed for remaining absent from duty for long on Monday, an official said. They did not join despite being served notices by the authorities. According to basic shiksha adhikari Yogesh Kumar, those whose services have been terminated are Alpi Kansal, Punam Bhati, Anis Ahmad, Naveen Kumar and Nitika Gupta. They were posted in different schools in the western Uttar Pradesh district. PTI CORR RDK SMN