Five tents gutted in fire at Kumbh Mela

Allahabad, Feb 19 (PTI) Five tents were gutted in a fire that broke out at a camp in Kumbh Mela here Tuesday, officials said. The fire started at around 11:30 am from a tent at the camp in Sector 5 here when prasad was being prepared. Four nearby tents were also gutted in the fire, said Pramod Kumar Sharma, the chief fire officer (CFO) of Kumbh. There was no injury or loss of life in the fire, the CFO said. Seeing smoke billow out, fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said. The fire was doused within 10 minutes, the Sharma said. The tents which caught fire were the ones where 'Kalpwasi' pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh were staying. Quilts and other domestic items were damaged in the fire, the official said. The incident took place on the auspicious occasion of Maghi Purnima. The penultimate bathing day of the over 50-day-long Kumbh Mela, Maghi Purnima marks the end of the month-long penance period of Kalpwasi pilgrims. There have been some minor fire incidents at the Kumbh this year. Last week, Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon escaped unhurt after a fire broke out at a tent located on the Kumbh Mela campus here. PTI CORR CK