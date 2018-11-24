scorecardresearch
Five-year-old girl raped by neighbour in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 24 (PTI) A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 20-year-old neighbour in Sambhalheda village here, police said Saturday. SHO Kushalpal Singh said the incident took place Friday. According to a complaint by her father, Mohsin entered into their house and took her to another house in the neighbourhood where he raped her. A case was registered against the accused who was on the run, the SHO said. PTI CORR AARAAR

