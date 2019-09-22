Five-year period ending 2019 set to be hottest on record: UN

United Nations, Sep 22 (AFP) Average global temperature between 2015-2019 is on track to be the hottest of any five-year-period on record, a UN report by the world's leading climate agencies said Sunday."It is currently estimated to be 1.1 degrees C above pre-industrial (1850-1900) times and 0.2 degrees C warmer than 2011-2015," said the report titled United in Science, a synthesis of key findings. (AFP) NSA