Five-yr-old girl kidnapped in Himachal, recovered within hours

Shimla, Mar 6 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in Himachal Pradesh's Nalagarh area for kidnapping the five-year-old daughter of a man with whom they had financial dispute, police said on Wednesday.However, the girl was rescued within 24 hours and the kidnappers-- Mukesh Kumar (21), Raju Kumar (19) were arrested, Baddi superintendent of police Rohit Malpani said.An air gun was recovered from their possession, the SP added.Both the kidnappers and the victim's family hail from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi but had shifted to Baddi many years ago, Malpani said.During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed that they had kidnapped the girl due to a financial dispute with her father, the SP said. PTI DJI RHL