Flamingo Transworld Launch a New Website Geared Towards Superior User Experiences

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) AHMEDABAD, India, March 18, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Flamingo Transworld India Pvt. Ltd., a leading travel and tour operator from the state of Gujarat in India, is all set to launch a newer version of its website. Providing tour packages for many national and international destinations, Flamingo Travels recently won eight awards including the 'Best Travel Company' at the prestigious 'Gujarat Tourism Awards'. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, the company has a team of over 250 individuals, working towards providing world-class service delivery standards in the tourism industry. Apart from an overall upgrade of the user-experience, the updated website will have new features such as 'Video Gallery', 'Country Guides', and a FAQ section to take care of the user's questions, while two more features; Hotel and Airline booking, are to be added in the near future.Great online user experience goes a long way in setting high service standards for a company. The updated Flamingo Travels website makes it easy for users to book holiday packages in four steps. The first step includes searching for a destination. Once the user has zeroed in on the place they want to visit, the next step is to choose a tour package from those available for the desired destination. Flamingo Travels provide various tour packages for families, friends and businesses. Once users have decided the place they want to visit and choose the tour package, the next step is to check all the inclusions and exclusions of the tour.Flamingo Transworld's all-new website also presents hotel packages in a separate module. This gives one more control over their holiday planning and allows them to easily customize their dream experience while remaining mindful of their budget and the need for a strategic location. The module gives one a bird's eye view of all the available hotel packages for a chosen destination. Another module that is also designed to give user unmatched control over their travel planning is the 'Video Gallery'. This is where holiday shoppers can browse through footage takes at different locations that showcase the different things to do and see. One can get a true sense of the adventure that awaits, and choose what's best for their dream holiday. On the final page, user can calculate the total price and book their desired national or international tour in a jiffy.At Flamingo Transworld, customers are a top priority. To address the various issues and questions they may have in terms of tours, packages offered and travel destinations, the company has included frequently asked questions section on the new website. A video section is also added in the gallery section to help user understand the destination better. Deciding on a city or a country to visit is a decision, which takes a lot of research and efforts. To help users understand various travel destinations better, Flamingo Transworld has added a country guides section on the new website. This section has a curated list of countries one can choose from as their next travel destination and make the most out of their holiday.About Flamingo Transworld Pvt. Ltd. Flamingo Transworld is a reputable travel company with experience in organizing package tours for over three decades for individuals, families, and businesses. Operating from the city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, India, the company has over 250 people working towards providing world-class travel service in the industry. For more details, visit: https://www.flamingotravels.co.in . Source: Flamingo Transworld Pvt Ltd PWRPWR