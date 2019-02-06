Flamingo Transworld Successfully Hosts the Summer Travel Mela - 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) AHMEDABAD, India, February 6, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Flamingo Transworld (P) Ltd recently held a successful Summer Travel Mela. The event, which was marked at all the branches of Flamingo Transworld across India, invited people to have an interface with the staff as the organization showcased its popular customized tour packages.The event marks a major milestone in the breathtaking 21-year journey that the company has achieved offering customized international travel packages and unique experiences. Over the years the company has constantly revamped and augmented its selection of international holiday packages bringing more excitement, savings, and destinations. That is why events such as the Summer Travel Mela are vital in the company's calendar of events as it gives the market an opportunity to check out available holiday package options and get all questions answered.The Flamingo Summer Travel Mela was held about a month ago and lasted a whole day. A massive 3000+ people attended the event and got a first-hand experience of what 2019 has in-store in terms of traveling the world. The meet was an unmitigated success that set the stage for 2019 to be an even more fantastic year for both travelers and Flamingo Transworld.Major highlights of the event included travel quiz and games, summer discounts, and refreshments. Flamingo Transworld appreciated the time and the enthusiasm exhibited by the guests at the Summer Travel Mela Event. Out of the 3000+ visitors, the tour received 1000+ new registrations and countless inquiries, an indication of the quality of travel packages and experiences that are on offer.A lot of customers won amazing goodies during the travel quizzes at the event. Lucky draw winners won exciting travel goodies and the bumper prize winner won a travel voucher worth INR 25,000. The company thanks each and everyone who attended this event which led to grand success and wishes to continue the tradition with even more such events.About Flamingo Transworld Flamingo Transworld Pvt. Ltd. is an IATA certified travel agency that started its operations in 1996 from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The company offers a wide range of national and international tour packages, specializing in group and incentive travel programs. Flamingo Transworld has planned vacations for more than 1,35,000 families. It boasts a team of dedicated tour leaders, who have years of travel experience and expertise in designing unique vacation packages. Led by Mr. Sanjay Shah, the company thrives on the chief objective of making 'happy vacations'. To plan an unforgettable holiday through Flamingo Transworld or get information on Bali, Dubai, Singapore, USA, South Africa, and Europe tour packages, fill out our contact form, or call on +91-9825081806 / +91-7940001500.For more details, visit: https://www.flamingotravels.co.in/ PWRPWR