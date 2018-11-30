Flapshell turtle rescued in residential area in Agra

Agra (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) An Indian Flapshell turtle who was in danger of being attacked by wild dogs was rescued from a residential area here, a wildlife NGO said Friday.The turtle was kept under observation for a few hours and later released in Keetham Lake, once deemed fit by veterinarians, the Wildlife SOS said.The reptile, seen by a local who was out for a walk at a neighbourhood park, was in danger of being attacked by wild dogs. A two-member team of the NGO intervened and rescued the turtle.The Indian flapshell turtle is a freshwater species found in South Asia. It is listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and thereby is granted the same level of protection as the tiger. Poaching or the possession of any protected wildlife species and the illegal trade of their body parts is a criminal offence leading to imprisonment for three to seven years.PTI CORRAn Indian Flapshell Turtle was rescued by Wildlife SOSafter it was spotted in a park near a residential colony in Vijay Vihar locatedin Shahganj, Agra.The turtle was kept under observation for a few hours and later released in Keetham Lake, once deemed fit by the WildlifeSOS veterinarians. While out for a walk in the neighbourhoodpark, a concerned resident chanced upon a rather unexpected animal. A turtle,later identified as a Flapshell turtle was in danger of being attacked by feraldogs. A two-member team rescued it.The Indian FlapshellTurtle (Lissemys punctata) is a freshwater species found in South Asia.It islisted under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and thereby isgranted the same level of protection as the tiger. Poaching or the possession of any protectedwildlife species and the illegal trade of their body parts is a criminaloffence leading to imprisonment for between three to seven years. Suraj Sahani,the person who called Wildlife SOS said, I spotted the turtle in the park and intervened when Iheard some neighbourhood dogs barking at it. I am glad the Wildlife SOS teamresponded quickly and that the turtle was in their safe hands. KartickSatyanarayan, co-founder & CEO Wildlife SOS said, We believe that the tortoise was keptillegally and had been abandoned in the park. Flap shell turtles are poachedextensively for meat, considered a delicacy in some parts of SoutheastAsia. The body parts of these reptiles are also sold illegally dueto their supposed aphrodisiacal properties and for use in traditional Chinesemedicine. It is a commonly misguided belief that turtle shells possessmedicinal and healing properties and that consuming the shell can curetuberculosis and various skin diseases. However, there is no scientific andmedical proof to support such claims. Baiju RajM.V., Director Conservation Projects, Wildlife SOS, said We are glad to see that more and morepeople are making a conscious decision to help out animals in distress. Turtlesare essential to the ecosystem as they clean the water bodies by mainly feedingon plants that grow in water, small insects and even dead marine animals andfish. http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpgWe bring the World to you"Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you. DPB