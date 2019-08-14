Flat buyers protest outside Gr Noida authority office, 6 hurt in 'police action'

Noida (UP), Aug 14 (PTI) Six people, including a minor, got injured allegedly in "police action" on Wednesday during a protest of flat buyers from Shahberi village outside the office of Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA).The buyers had gathered outside the GNIDA's office to protest a proposed government move of razing down illegal houses in Shahberi.The police, however, said it was prompted to "use force" to prevent lock down of a government office and further ruckus."Six people, including an eight-year-old, got injured," a protesting flat buyer said, alleging the police baton-charged on a "peaceful demonstration"."There was no lathi-charge but yes mild force was used to remove the protestors. It was done to prevent their misdemeanour of locking down the Greater Noida Authority office," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said."The protestors were removed using force to prevent further ruckus and ensure working of the Greater Noida Authority. Some of them might have got hurt in the action, if at all any one was injured," he added.In July last year, two adjoining buildings in Shahberi village, which falls in the notified area of GNIDA, had collapsed killing nine people. The incident had brought to light several residential structures which has cropped up in the area illegally and with poor safety features.Recently, the Uttar Pradesh government announced strict action and legal proceedings against builders selling properties in the area illegally. It has also called for a safety audit of multi-storey structures in the area and razing down of those which don't fall in safety parameters, evoking strong response from a section of flat buyers who feared their houses could be razed. PTI KIS SOMSOM