'Fleabag' to end after season two: Sian Clifford

Los Angeles, Apr 7 (PTI) Phoebe Waller-Bridge's British comedy series "Fleabag" will be ending after its second season, actor Sian Clifford has said.The show, set in London, is created by Waller-Bridge, who also stars in it as the title character.In an interview with BBC, Clifford, who plays Fleabag's sister Claire, said, "There will not be a third series. This is it."She added that the final episode of season two would conclude with a "beautiful, perfect ending."Her comments echo with those of Waller-Bridge's, who had earlier said that the show's sophomore run would be the "final curtain".The second installment of the show began airing on the BBC in the UK last month and has been received well by the audiences.