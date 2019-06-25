Fleeca India eyes 200 service centers this year

Jaipur, Jun 25 (PTI) Tyre management service provider Fleeca India has said it will expand its number of outlets to 200 by the end of this year.The company, presently, operates 55 service centers."We have a network of 55 centers on Delhi-Mumbai highway and we will be increasing it to 200 on a franchise model. Besides, we will be introducing the service in car segment which in present available for trucks," Tikam Chand Jain, founder and CEO of the company said here.New service centers of the Jaipur-based company will be located on Delhi-West Bengal and Mumbai-West Bengal routes.He said that the company inspects, analyse and retread tyres of commercial vehicles and is operational across 8 states - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, among others."We inspect nearly 50,000 tyres per month. It increases cost efficiency and product longevity. For assisting the transporters, a mobile app is operational."The company facilitates retreading of tyres. However, only 25 to 30 per cent tyres are retreated in India. In next six months, we will be launching the serving in car segment also," he said.He also informed that the company uses radio frequency identification tyre tags to track mileage, air pressure, manufacturing, inflation and other important features of tyre. PTI SDA BAL