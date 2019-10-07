Fleet of 8 'Tejas' motorcycles to keep vigil in crime-prone areas of Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP) Oct 7(PTI) A fleet of eight fast motorcycles named 'Tejas' will be put in service in those areas of the city where mobile and chain snatching cases are frequently reported, police said on Monday.One bike has been allotted to each police station and constables will ride these vehicles to nab snatchers, Superintendent of Police (city) Shlok Kumar said.The fleet was flagged off by Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh at Harsaon police lines. PTI CORR DPB