Flex Expands Operations in India with New Manufacturing Facility in Tamil Nadu

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Business Wire India Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced the opening of its new manufacturing facility, Flex Chennai Industrial Park 3, located in Walajabad, Tamil Nadu, India. Shri Ajay Prakash Sawhney, IT Secretary, Government of India officially inaugurated the facility. Spanning 159,000 square feet, this facility will further expand Flexs manufacturing operations in India. We are thrilled to celebrate the inauguration of our latest manufacturing facility in India that offers one-stop solutions ranging from engineering, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics services to increase our customers competitiveness and decrease time to market. This further reiterates our continued commitment towards the Government of Indias Make in India vision and entrenches Indias position as an important manufacturing base for Flex, said Richard Hopkins, senior vice president of operations at Flex. In addition to Flex Chennai Industrial Park 3, Flex has ten other facilities in India totalling more than 1 million square feet providing world-class manufacturing, after-market services and global business services. Flex has been in India over the last 18 years and has the right building blocks to help our customers who wish to innovate, create, and gain access to markets both domestically and globally, said Hopkins. About Flex Ltd. Flex is the Sketch-to-Scale solutions provider that designs and builds intelligent products globally. With approximately 200,000 employees across 30 countries, Flex provides innovative design, engineering, manufacturing, real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies of all sizes across industries and markets. For more information, visit flex.com or follow us on Twitter @Flexintl.