Flight attendant's death: HC dismisses husband's bail plea

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Monday denied bail to the husband of a flight attendant who allegedly committed suicide last year.Justice Mukta Gupta dismissed the bail plea of Mayank Singhvi, husband of the victim -- Anissia Batra.Anissia (39), who was married to Mayank for two years, worked with a German airline. She had allegedly jumped from the terrace of her house in Panchsheel Park in south Delhi on July 13, 2018.Mayank had rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead. He was arrested on July 16 last year.He had sought bail saying he has been in custody since July last year.The high court had on November 20, 2018 granted bail to the parents of Mayank, saying the elderly couple were primarily accused of instigating their son against her and not of demanding dowry.Anissia's family had alleged that her husband physically abused her and often demanded money. The family had claimed before the trial court that her death was not suicide but murder.Before jumping off the terrace, Anissia sent a message to her husband that she would kill herself, the police had said earlier.Mayank, a software engineer in Gurgaon, had told the police that they had regular fights due to "compatibility issues". They had an argument on the day of the incident as well following which she jumped from the terrace, police had said.The victim's family had also given a complaint to police on June 27, saying Mayank would be responsible if anything happens to their daughter, police said. PTI SKV SA