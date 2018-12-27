Flight services likely between Hindon and Kannur

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Union minister Jayant Sinha Thursday said that flight services could begin to Kannur in Kerala from Hindon in the national capital region. A new civil enclave is being developed at Hindon for commercial flights under the regional connectivity scheme. Sinha told the Lok Sabha that as soon as Hindon is ready, there would be flight services to Kannur. Under UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik), there have been many bids for Kannur airport to operate services from there to many airports around the country including Hindon, which is near Delhi, the Minister of State for Civil Aviation said. His response came to a query on whether Air India would start flights from the national capital to Kannur. UDAN or the regional connectivity scheme seeks to connect unserved and underserved airports as well as provide air tickets at affordable rates. Kannur airport, the fourth international aerodrome in Kerala, was inaugurated earlier this month. The inaugural flight was operated by Air India Express to Abu Dhabi. Currently, GoAir is also operating flights from the Kannur airport and IndiGo would commence services next month. In a written reply, Sinha said the development of civil enclave at Hindon for an amount of Rs 39.11 crore is in progress and is likely to be completed by February 2019. Civil enclaves are part of airports of armed forces that are used for civilian aircraft. PTI RAM MRMR