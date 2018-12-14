Flight timings to be extended at Jammu, Srinagar airports

Jammu, Dec 14 (PTI) The state administration has decided to extend the timings of evening flights at the Jammu and the Srinagar airports from January 1, a senior official said on Friday.The Air Force authorities have been asked to extend watch hours (from 8 am) till 9 pm at the Jammu Airport and (from 8 am) till 8 pm at the Srinagar airport to facilitate operation of flights during late hours, Principal Secretary (Civil Aviation) Rohit Kansal said at a high-level meeting here.Presently, the last flight from the two airports are at 5 pm.Kansal asked the directors of the two Srinagar and Jammu airport to ensure that airlines provide early morning and late evening flights on Srinagar and Jammu sectors. To ease connectivity with regions affected by weather vagaries, he also reviewed helicopter services of all the 10 approved routes and directed restoration of services for Ladakh within a week. The administration has also directed authorities concerned to ensure wide publicity of helicopter route schedules and the contact numbers of nodal officers of all helipads in print and electronic media.Besides, the deputy commissioners were asked to ensure toilet, water and other basic facilities at helipads. Pawan Hans Ltd authorities were asked to adhere to the already publicized schedule to avoid inconvenience to passengers and to construct required hangers at the earliest.Meanwhile, Air force authorities will provide hanger facility for helicopters.It was also informed during the meeting that the extension of runway at the Jammu airport and the ongoing work on its boundary wall will be completed within the stipulated time. PTI AB AD AD TIRTIR