Flights affected, many trains cancelled as dense fog covers Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Cold conditions prevailed in the national capital Thursday with minimum temperature settling at 6.7 degrees Celsius, while fog during the morning hours led to disruption of flight and train services.The maximum temperature was recorded at 20.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average, while the minimum temperature was a notch below the normal, a Met department official said.With dense fog enveloping several parts of the city, flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport were disrupted for two hours.According to a source, departures were put on hold from 7.30 am to 9.30 am due to low visibility conditions.The Palam observatory recorded a visibility of 50 metres at 8.30 am, while at the Safdarjung observatory, it was recorded at 350 metres.Total 10 flights were diverted from Delhi airport between 7.30 am and 9.30 am, the source said.Besides, 55 trains were cancelled. The frequency of 25 trains were reduced, while two trains remained partially cancelled across northern railways, according to official figures.Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flight to Jalandhar was also delayed. According to the schedule, the inaugural programme was to start at 10 am, however, the prime minister reached after 12 pm.The humidity oscillated between 100 and 56 per cent.The Met office has forecast partly cloudy skies for Friday."There will be moderate to dense fog in the morning. Sky will be partly cloudy and there will be haze and smoke thereafter. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at around 21 and 7 degrees, respectively," the weatherman said.On Wednesday, the minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded at 6.5 degrees Celsius and 23.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.