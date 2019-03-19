Flipkart introduces robot-based sortation tech at facility in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) E-commerce marketplace Flipkart Tuesday said it has introduced the country's first robot-based sortation technology, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), at its sortation facility in Bengaluru. A Flipkart statement said the company has introduced over 100 AGVs at its sortation facility in Soukya, Bengaluru, which help sort packages by pin code, leading to an increase in process efficiency. "The Soukya set-up involves 100 plus self-guided bots that automatically sort packages to the right customer pin codes by identifying encoded information on each package," the statement said. It added that the move would allow better throughput from an existing facility, removing the need for space expansion, and will enable the current manpower (allocated to the task) to be upskilled to do higher value-adding work "all at similar or lower cost". PTI MBI MBI HRS