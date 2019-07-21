Flood-like situation at some places in Pb, minister reviews relief work at 2 districts

Chandigarh, Jul 21 (PTI) Punjab Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria Sunday reviewed the ongoing relief work in areas of Patiala and Sangrur districts affected by heavy rains. A flood-like situation triggered by torrential rains continued to prevail in some places in Punjab, with the seasonal Ghaggar river inundating thousands of acres of standing crops. The water resources minister said the state government will find a permanent solution to deal with the flood-like situation which arises every year due to the overflowing of Ghaggar river. He said the river has wreaked havoc in some villages of these two districts during the current rainy season. Sarkaria visited Phulad and Khanauri in Sangrur district and Badshahpur and Sirkapra villages in Patiala district and reviewed the ongoing relief work there. "Chief Minister Amarinder Singh led Punjab government is making sincere and concrete efforts to find a permanent solution to the problem," he said in an official statement. He claimed that despite heavy rains since July 15, the damage was less than previous years as all the arrangements were made in time. On Saturday, the minister inspected the drains passing through Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Sri Muktsar Sahib and Bathinda districts. Instructing officials not to leave any stone unturned in relief work, Sarkaria said the Punjab government was fully committed to ensure the safety of life and properties of the people. He said a 'special girdawari' (revenue survey) will be conducted to assess crop damage due to torrential rains and those affected will be suitably compensated. The Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state teams continued to plug the breaches in embankments of the Ghaggar river at Moonak in Sangrur district, officials said. PTI SUN SNESNE