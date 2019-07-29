Flood situation improves in Assam but heavy rains lash Odisha

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Four people died due to the flood in Assam on Monday and incessant rains led to a flood-like situation in parts of Odisha, while an absence of downpour in Delhi and neighbouring Punjab and Haryana resulted in an increase in temperature and humidity.Parts of Rajasthan recorded heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and a fresh yellow weather warning for heavy showers was issued in Himachal Pradesh. The Amarnath yatra also resumed on Monday after being suspended due to inclement weather conditions.The India Meteorological Department said fairly widespread rainfall are likely over Odisha, south Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana during the next two-three days.Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Gujarat and Chhattisgarh during the next 24 hours, it said.Four more people died due to the flood in Assam on Monday, taking the toll to 86 this season. The overall situation, however, improved, with the water level in all the 17 affected districts showing a receding trend, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.Of the four deaths, two were reported from Barpeta and one each from Kokrajhar and Dhubri districts. Altogether 1,348 villages in 50 revenue circles of the 17 districts are still under water.The flood situation in Bihar remained grim as more than 88 lakh people have been affected by the deluge and 127 killed.Altogether 13 districts have been hit by the calamity. Sitamarhi, with 37 casualties, topped the list, followed by Madhubani (30), Araria (12), Darbhanga (12), Sheohar (10), Purnea (nine), Kishanganj (seven), Muzaffarpur (four), East Supaul (three), Champaran (two) and Saharsa (one).The disaster management department has put the total number of people hit by flood in the state at 88.46 lakh in 1,269 panchayats of 13 districts.According to the Water Resources Department, five rivers -- Baghmati, Burhi Gandak, Kamla Balan, Adhwara and Khiroi -- are flowing above their danger level atnine places.As per the IMD forecast, light to normal rainfall is expected in the catchment areas of all the rivers of Bihar in next 24 hours.In Odisha, incessant rain triggered a flood-like situation in some parts, with the meteorological department issuing a 'red warning' of heavy downpour in some districts for the next one week.As heavy rain battered the state, swelling rivers and water bodies, fears of flood loomed large in districts such as Malkangiri, Rayagada and Nabarangpur.Large swathes of land were submerged in rain water and road links snapped in these districts, officials said.Water levels in rivers, including Sileru, Saberi and Saptadhara in Malkangiri district, were also rising.The Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar issued a 'red warning' for Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts and forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in some places in these districts till Tuesday.Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely to occur in Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bargarh, Sonepur, Bolangir and Kandhamal districts, it said, adding that rainfall of varied intensity will lash the state for one week.Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea in the next two days. In Delhi, temperature and humidity levels recorded a rise due to the absence of rains on Monday.Officials said Delhi's wait for a fresh spell of rains is likely to end on July 31.The city recorded a high of 36.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, and a low of 27.1 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels oscillated between 60 and 85 per cent.Scattered spells of very light rains are predicted on Tuesday.In Rajasthan, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall occurred in some parts, with Pali recording the maximum of 22 cm rain.Till Monday morning since Sunday, Nawa (Nagaur), Rohat (Pali), Mount Abu (Sirohi), Manohar thana (Jhalawar) recorded 19, 14, 13 and 12 cm rains respectively while many other areas across the state received below 12 cm rains, according to the Met department.The weatherman has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in the state during the next 24 hours.Dry weather conditions persisted in Haryana and Punjab, with maximum temperatures in both states hovering close to normal limits.The Met department has forecast heavy rains at isolated places in the two states on July 31, August 1 and 2.The mercury in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir recorded a rise as rain conditions eased.Jammu recorded an increase of 5.6 degrees in the day temperature, which settled at 34.8 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature in summer capital Srinagar marked an increase of 6.7 degrees, settling at 29.3 degree Celsius.State Meteorological Department Director Sonam Lotus predicted another spell of wet weather from August 1 to 3.Meanwhile, the Amarnath yatra resumed from the Jammu and Pahalgam base camps on Monday after frequent disruptions due to inclement weather over the past four days, while it remained suspended on the Baltal route.The 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was closed for traffic on Sunday after heavy rains. A fresh yellow weather warning for heavy rains was issued in Himachal Pradesh for the next two days. Heavy rains are likely to occur in the plains and low and mid hills on Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather office said.At 35.2 degrees Celsius, Una was the hottest place in the state, while the lowest temperature was recorded in Keylong at 13.2 degrees Celsius. PTI TEAM IJT