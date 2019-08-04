Flood situation improves in Bihar

Patna, Aug 4 (PTI) The flood situation in Bihar showed signs of improvement on Sunday as the water level in four rivers receded and no fresh casualty was reported from any of the 13 deluge-hit districts, officials said.Death toll in the floods remained unchanged at 130 forthe fifth consecutive day.People started returning to their homes as flood waters receded in some areas, officials said.According to Water Resources Department, three rivers - Baghmati, Burhi Gandak and Khiroi - are flowing above danger level at five places in Bihar.Baghmati river is flowing above danger mark at Kataunjha (Sitamarhi) and Hayaghat (Darbhanga), it said.Burhi Gandak is flowing above the danger mark at Samastipur rail pul and Rosera rail pul in Samastipur district while Khiroi is flowing above danger mark at Ekmighat in Darbhanga district.Altogether 13 districts have been hit by the calamity.Sitamarhi, with 37 casualties, topped the list followed by Madhubani (30), Darbhanga (14), Araria (12), Sheohar (10) Purnea (nine), Kishanganj (seven), Muzaffarpur and Supaul (four each), East Champaran (two) and Saharsa (one).Two of the flood-hit districts - Katihar and West Champaran - have reported no deaths so far this season, the department said.The Disaster Management Department has put the totalnumber of people hit by floods, so far, in the state at 88.47lakh in 1,301 panchayats of 111 blocks of 13 districts.Relief and rehabilitation measures are being carriedout by the state government with assistance from the NDRF.The Meteorological Department has forecast light to normal rainfall in the catchment areas of all the rivers of Bihar in next 24 hours. PTI AR RG DPB