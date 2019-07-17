Flood situation improves in Tripura

Agartala, Jul 17 (PTI) The flood situation in Tripura showed signs of improvement, with the water level of Khowai and Haora rivers receding, officials said on Wednesday. Most of the people who had taken shelter in relief camps have started returning home, they said. Sarat Das, the project officer in the state disaster management department, told reporters that 68 relief camps were opened in two flood-affected districts Khowai and West Tripura. But now only 23 camps are operational as more than 8,000 people have returned home. The water level in the two major rivers Khowai and Haora receded below the danger mark. "Khowai and West Tripura were affected by flood and more than 17,000 people had taken shelter in government relief camps. But with the water level receding in major rivers, the people have started returning home from today (Wednesday)," Das said. The Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Sadar in West Tripura district, Ashim Saha, said most of the relief camps in and around Agartala are in the process of shut down with the improvement in the flood situation. "By tomorrow (Thursday) relief camps which were set up in Agartala city would be closed down. Almost all the inmates have left for their home," the SDM said. PTI JOY RG SNESNE