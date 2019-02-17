Floral tributes paid to officer martyred in mine explosion along LoC in JK

Jammu, Feb 17 (PTI) The Army Saturday paid rich tributes to Maj Chitresh Singh Bisht, who was killed in a mine explosion along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.Separate wreath layingceremonies were held for Major Bisht at Rajouri and Jammu, where senior officers joined other ranks to pay floral tributes to him, the spokesman said.Major Bisht was leading a bomb disposal squad team for sanitisation when mines were detected on the track in Naushera sector of Rajouri on Saturday.He defused one of the mines successfully but suffered grievous injuries while neutralizing another, thus attaining martyrdom.Maj Bisht (31), who hailed from Dehradun in Uttarakhand, is survived by his parents.Deputy GOC of Tiger divsion, Brigaider T K Chopra, BGS (Int) White Knight Corps Brigadier D P Singh, group captain Air Force station Jammu G S Tung and others laid the wreaths at the coffin containing mortal remains of the officer at Jammu, the spokesman said. Later, the mortal remains of the officer were transported in a service aircraft from Jammu to Dehradun, the spokesman said adding his body is likely to arrive at his hometown by 1 pm."The officer was a brave and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," the spokesman said. PTI TAS DVDV