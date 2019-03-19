Florence Pugh in talks to join Scarlett Johansson in 'Black Widow'

Los Angeles, Mar 19 (PTI) Florence Pugh is in negotiations to board Scarlett Johansson-fronted "Black Widow" film.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the "Rising" actor would play a spy on the same level as Natasha Romanoff, likely her moral opposite.The highly anticipated Marvel stand-alone movie will star Johansson as Romanoff aka Black Widow, an agent of the fictional spy agency S.H.I.E.L.D and a member of the superhero team, the Avengers. After "Captain Marvel", the film is the second female superhero-led project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The shooting is scheduled to begin in London this June.Australian filmmaker Cate Shorthand of Nazi drama "Lore" fame is attached to direct.Jac Schaeffer wrote the most recent draft for the film.Marvel had no comment. PTI RDSRDS