Florist shot dead in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) A 40-year-old florist was shot dead after a quarrel broke out between him and the accused in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police said Monday. The incident took place on Sunday night and police were informed around 11 pm regarding a firing at Kabir Nagar gali after which police went to the spot, they said. Investigations revealed that one Mehtab working as a florist was brought dead at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) said. Earlier in the day, Mehtab had a quarrel with one Nawazish following which Nawazish and some of his associates came and fired upon Mehtab, he said. A case of murder has been registered, the DCP said. The exact cause of quarrel that triggered the incident will be ascertained after the accused persons who are still absconding are nabbed, he added. PTI AMP RCJ