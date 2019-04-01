Florist shot dead in northeast Delhi, 2 held

(Eds: updating with additional details) New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) A 40-year-old florist was shot dead after a quarrel broke out between him and the accused in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police said on Monday.The incident took place on Sunday night and the police were informed around 11 pm about a firing at a Kabir Nagar lane, they said.Mehtab, a florist, was declared "brought dead" by doctors at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said.Earlier in the day, Mehtab had a quarrel with one Nawazish, the officer said, adding that subsequently, the latter and some of his associates came and fired upon the victim.A murder case was registered in connection with the incident and two of the accused -- Nawazish and Salman -- were apprehended, the DCP said, adding that a weapon was also seized from their possession.The accused told the police that they killed Mehtab to take revenge as he had picked up a quarrel with their father, Thakur said.The exact cause of the quarrel that had triggered the incident was being ascertained, he added. PTI AMP RC