Flour mill in J&K's Udhampur sealed for flouting norms

Jammu, Aug 2 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday sealed a flour mill in Udhampur district after the manufacturing unit was found flouting the norms, officials said. A special team constituted by Food and Drugs (F&D) Administration sealed the Shalimar Flour Mill after finding irregularities, the officials said. The inspecting team found lack of any quality check system, incorrect printing of date of manufacturing on bags and inappropriate storage of food material, they said. The team sealed 1,823 bags of PDS Atta of the manufacturing unit and sent them to laboratory for analysis, they said, adding that 3.5 quintals of wheat were also sealed. The team also inspected various manufacturing units at Jammu, Udhampur to ensure production of food articles in safe and hygienic conditions as well as to check the quality of food articles. The manufacturing units viz Shiva Dairy product, Digiana, Nav Durga Food Products have been served improvement notices under section 32 of the FSS Act, 2006, while Premier Baked Food Industry Digiana & Ruhi Bakers Gangyal has been booked under section 56 of the FSS Act, 2006 for indulging in preparation of bakery items under unsanitary & unhygienic conditions, they added. Moreover, the food licence and operation of Premier Baked Food Industry Digiana, Jammu has been suspended and a machine was sealed for manufacturing ice cubes without food licence, they said. During the drive, 10 samples of different food article were lifted, the officials added. PTI AB CK