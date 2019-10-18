FlowerAura Launches Profile Picture Worthy Bhai Dooj Gifts for 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Gurgaon, Haryana, India Business Wire IndiaEmbracing the sweet-sour love siblings share, FlowerAuras new Bhai Dooj gifts are worth putting the siblings rivalry to a perfect end. Crafted with love, each token is an amazing gift to a sibling - younger or older - and is a must-have you can't miss! Never do we realize that families are never counted as complete without a sibling. It is their essence that makes us realize how evil things can be and at the same time makes us laugh how jolly it can be. Rejoicing this awfully amazing bond and sprinkling it with jaw-dropping moments, Bhai Dooj gifts from the leading florist, FlowerAura are worth snatching for. From the handmade chocolate boxes, flowers, gourmet hampers, to plush toys, desktop plants, chocolate bouquets, greeting cards, personalised gifts for him and her, these Bhai Tikka Gifts hold the power to create an emotional drama they simply cant escape. While talking about the premium Diwali gifts for friends and family and Diwali corporate gifting, Mr. Himanshu Chawla couldnt hold it together and spelled it out about the new eco-friendly options such as plants, organic candles, tealights! For him, the month of October has been no less than a month full of fervour and vigor and to this festive month, he is hoping to give an amazing end by grand celebrating Bhai Dooj and Deepawali soon after he has announced the same-day gift delivery in 22 cities. Sipping up a cup of hot mocha, he also mentioned about how trending gifts to celebrate the love and laughter of the duo. Funky such as shot glasses for both brother and sister, personalised combos of gifts for that picture-perfect smile. Keeping our young generation in mind, Himanshu couldnt help but say, our gifts are going to be profile picture worthy! Apart from availing flowers, cakes, plants, the gift portal avails personalised gifts such as mugs, cushions, plants, travel accessories, and have given a lot of preference to the same day gift delivery.About FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd. (FlowerAura and Bakingo) pioneer of the gifting industry has flourished in the Indian market with its unique gifts (flowers, cakes, personalized gifts, combos) for the special moments that can't be put into words. Started in 2010 under the entrepreneurship of Mr. Himanshu Chawla and Mr. Shrey Sehgal, the company launched its first FlowerAura store in the city of Gurgaon. Today, we lead the gifting market in more than 227 cities to deliver a delightful experience for every customer out there.Bakingo, the online bakery is FA Gift's other e-commerce venture. Flourishing in the cities of Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Bangalore, Bakingo deals exclusively in eggless cakes, jar cakes, pastries, and other desserts.Website: https://www.floweraura.com PWRPWR