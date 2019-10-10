Flute festival to pay tribute to wind instruments

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) National and international artistes will come together to celebrate various genres of music with the flute at the core of their renditions at the 10th edition of Raasrang World Flute Festival.The annual festival, organised by Krishna Prerna Charitable Trust, Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) and Sangeet Natak Akademi, will be held here at the Nehru Park from Friday.With international teams from Mexico, France and Chile, accompanied by Indian artistes from Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Manipur, this year's flute festival will feature rare heritage and tribal wind instruments along with guitars, drums, and khadtal."The Raasrang World Flute Festival, across multiple editions has drawn attention to the flute, an instrument of divine seduction which brings at its core breath, rhythm and the melodious music of the soul. "It brings to the fore, talented tribal and folk musicians from Uttarakhand, Manipur, Chile and Rajasthan. Rare and heritage wind instruments in collaboration with Sikkim University will also be part of this," the organisers said.Also, sharing the importance of bamboo on economy and ecology, artistes from Manipur will display wide variety of bamboos that are under threat of extinction, they added.The three-day event will see participation of flautist Chetan Joshi, Anjaneya Joshi, Ajay Prasanna, Manipuri folk musician Rewben Mashangva, Rajasthani folk artiste Habib Khan Langa and his team, among others.Nathalie Ramirez, a Mexican classical-crossover flautist, Chilean artistes Ser o Duo, and Moa Edmunds will be among the international artistes performing at the festival."The flute festival is a labor of love, and our passion for the divine expressed through the universal language of music. As part of our efforts to promote and preserve rare cultural traditions and our roots, this festival draws many to it," Arun Budhiraja, Founder of Krishna Prerna Charitable Trust, said.The event will also be attended by politician-poet Karan Singh, Lok Sabha MP from Manipur Rajkumnar Ranjan Singh, and Special Commissioner of Police Muktesh Chander.The festival will come to an end on October 13. PTI MAH MGMG