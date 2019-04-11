Flutter after 'green light' pointed at Rahul in Amethi roadshow, MHA says no threat

(Eds: More quotes) New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) A 'green light' pointed at Congress President Rahul Gandhi during his roadshow in Amethi on Wednesday created a scare, but the Home Ministry said there was no threat to his life.However, sources said that a security breach was alleged when the light was seen pointed at the head of Rahul during the roadshow. This led to security concerns within the party, but it was later found that the light was from a camera.When contacted, a home ministry spokesperson said as soon as the ministry's attention was drawn to reports about the incident, the Director (Special Protection Group) was asked to verify the factual position."Director (SPG) has informed MHA that they have gone through the video clipping of the incident very closely. The 'green light' shown in the clipping was found to be that of a mobile phone used by the AICC photographer, who was videographing the impromptu press interaction of Rahul Gandhi near the collectorate at Amethi."Director (SPG) has also informed MHA that this position was conveyed to the personal staff of Rahul Gandhi. Director (SPG) has confirmed that there was no security implication whatsoever," the spokesperson said.Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala the party has written no letter pertaining to alleged security breach to Home Minister Rajnath Singh.The home ministry spokesperson corroborated this saying, "MHA has not received any letter from the Congress party." When asked at the AICC briefing, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said there is no letter, there is no complaint. "Let me make it very clear that the obligation of security, especially, during election time and in particular for a SPG protectee is squarely on the SPG, on the security forces and ultimately in some sense on the MHA. I have no doubt that they are aware of their responsibility to discharge their duties as the ultimate protector, just like they would discharge of every other SPG protectee, be it the head of the Congress party or the Prime Minister of this country or any other head of any other party, who has SPG protection," he told reporters.Asked about the purported letter of the Congress and whether the party would file a complaint, Singhvi said, "Why should I file a complaint when neither I nor the MHA is taking cognisance (of the letter). PTI SKC/ACB ZMN