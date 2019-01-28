FM discusses steps to promote lending to MSME, agri sectors

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Finance Minister Piyush Goyal Monday discussed with heads of sate-owned banks steps to promote lending to MSME and agriculture sectors.The minister also promised all kinds of support to PSU banks and expressed confidence that they would become more vibrant and profitable in the days to come.Goyal, who recently took charge as an interim finance minister, met the CEOs of public sector banks to take stock of the banking sector and discuss ways to improve their financial health."We have discussed measures to promote MSME loan, housing loan and agriculture lending," Goyal told reporters after the meeting. PTI DP CS MKJ