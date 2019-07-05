scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

FM proposes starting exclusive channel for startups

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday said an exclusive television channel is proposed to be set up for startups that will serve as a platform for discussing issues affecting their growth and match-making with venture capitalists. Presenting the Budget for 2019-20, she proposed to start a television programme exclusively for startups that will be executed by startups themselves. "This shall serve as a platform for promoting startups, discussing issues affecting their growth, match-making with venture capitalists and for funding and tax planning. This channel shall be designed and executed by startups themselves," she said. PTI SR ANSANS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos