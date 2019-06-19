FM reviews state of economy at FSDC meet: RBI Guv Das

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday reviewed the state of economy at the meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) attended by sectoral regulators, including RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, here. The meeting also discussed proposals releating to the Budget to be presented by Sitharaman on July 5 in the Lok Sabha, Das told reporters after the meeting. The RBI Governor further said that the Bimal Jalan committee, which is looking into the size of capital reserves that the RBI should hold, is likely to submit its final report by June-end. It was the first meeting of the FSDC after the new government assumed office. The FSDC is the apex body of sectoral regulators, headed by the finance minister. PTI DP NKD CS MRMR