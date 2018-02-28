FM to inaugurate tomorrow online module of GPF for govt employees

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will tomorrow inaugurate online module of the General Provident Fund (GPF) for central government employees, which will make the process of advance withdrawals from the provident fund fast and easier.

The finance minister will inaugurate the GPF Online module of Public Financial Management System (PFMS) for all central government employees on the occasion of the 42nd Civil Accounts Day tomorrow, an official statement said.

"The centralised GPF module meets a long standing demand of the central government employees for a mapping of GPF accounts with the unique employee ID thereby facilitating online application for GPF advances and withdrawals with online access to the employees current GPF balances," it said.

Indian Civil Accounts Service is celebrating its 42nd foundation day as Civil Accounts Day on March 1, 2018.

Among others, Union Minister of State for Finance Pon Radhakrishnan, 14th Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh, Expenditure Secretary A N Jha, Controller General of Accounts Anthony Lianzuala and SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar will also be present on the occasion.

Jaitley will also inaugurate e-PPO module of PFMS for complete end-to-end electronic processing of pension cases.

The ePPO includes the integration of the BHAVISHYA application of the Department of Pension & Pensioners Welfare and the PARAS application of CPAO with PFMS for seamless processing of pension cases, thereby eliminating delays and errors involved in manual processing. PTI KPM KPM BAL BAL -