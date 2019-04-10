FMC India Commissions Water Filtration Plants to Bring Clean Water to 15 Uttar Pradesh Villages

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India Business Wire India As part of its commitment to make farming communities more sustainable, FMC India today announced that it has commissioned community water filtration plants in 15 villages to increase access to clean, potable water across Uttar Pradesh. The first plant was inaugurated today in village Beejapur (Haidergarh), Distt. Barabanki. This plant will serve the potable water requirement of nearby villages like Naraulli, Barawa, Hatipalpur, Gangapur, Sansara and others in vicinity. With each plant having the capacity to produce 48,000 litres of filtered water per day, the 15 plants are cumulatively capable of meeting the safe water requirement of nearly 40,000 families. The water plants made with an investment of almost Rs. 11 million, will be operated by the village communities on a cooperative model and are expected to create employment opportunities while promoting community ownership. FMC embraces opportunities to better living standards wherever it operates, said Pramod Thota, country president, FMC India. In Uttar Pradesh, FMC supports the governments commitment to uplift health standards, and we are happy to dedicate these 15 water purifiers to support its cause. We believe that these plants will make a tangible positive difference in the health index of the villages in time to come. Project Samarth, FMC Indias corporate social responsibility program aimed at developing the lives of farming communities, is one of the enablers of our corporate philosophy Pragati Aapki, Prakriti Hamaari to drive all stakeholders to progress, rural communities being the most important one. We are committed to empower them for a better living, and these water filtration plants are one such undertaking, Thota added. Data from the Indian government shows that 69.14 million cases of diarrhea, viral hepatitis, typhoid, and cholera were reported from 2012 through 2017. In a reply to Lok Sabha, Indias lower house of parliament, on April 6, 2018, Jai Prakash Nadda, minister for health and family welfare, noted that amongst these diarrhea remains the leading killer in India, responsible for 60 percent of all deaths. The installation of new water systems by FMC will address these challenges by reducing waterborne diseases and making a significant difference to the health of the residents in Uttar Pradesh. About FMC FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides innovative solutions to growers around the world with a robust product portfolio fuelled by a market-driven discovery and development pipeline in crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management. This powerful combination of advanced technologies includes leading insect control products based on Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr active ingredients; Authority, Boral, Centium, Command and Gamit branded herbicides; Talstar and Hero branded insecticides; and flutriafol-based fungicides. The FMC portfolio also includes biologicals such as Quartzo and Presence bionematicides. FMC Corporation employs approximately 6,500 employees around the globe. To learn more, please visit www.fmc.com. FMC, the FMC logo, Rynaxypyr, Cyazypyr, Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, Gamit, Talstar, Hero, Quartzo and Presence are trademarks of FMC Corporation or an affiliate. Always read and follow all label directions, restrictions and precautions for use. Products listed here may not be registered for sale or use in all states, countries or jurisdictions. Hero insecticide is a restricted use pesticide in the United States. To View the Images Click on the Links Below:Mr. Pramod Thota - President - FMC India, Mr. Ravi Annavarupu - Marketing Director, Mr. Raju Kapoor - Director - Industry & Public Affairs, Mr. Ashu Kalra Business Director, North India and global leaders, Mr. Marcello Giannuzzi - Global Product Stewardship Lead and Mr. David Penna - Asia Pacific Product Stewardship and Sustainability Lead, amongst other team members at the event Dr. Soraj Singh - Director of Agriculture, Govt. of U.P. addressing the gathering at the inauguration Mr. Pramod Thota, along with Dr. Soraj Singh - Director of Agriculture and Mr. Neeraj Srivastava - Joint Director, Agriculture Technical, Govt. of U.P. inaugurated the plant and commenced the operations PWRPWR