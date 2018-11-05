Fmr Delhi chief secy appointed fourth advisor to J-K Guv

Jammu, Nov 5 (PTI) Former Delhi chief secretary K K Sharma has been appointed as the fourth advisor of Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik, a government order said Monday.Sharma, a 1983-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, hails from Jammu and will join the other three advisors of the governor -- B B Vyas, K Vijay Kumar and Khursheed Ganai.He is likely to be allotted education, agriculture and other departments of the state, sources said.Sharma had played key role in implementing flagship projects of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi in the areas of education and health. PTI SKL ABS ANBANB