F.N. Souza Expected to Break a Record Again

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, December 12, 2018/PRNewswire/ --~International Aspire Art Auction (December 7 - 15, 2018) and 'Honeymoon in Goa' series at Cymroza Art Gallery~ While one is overwhelmed with art day-in and day-out, there are a few special pieces that have transcended time and culture and have slated their place in art history, such is the work of F.N. Souza. Born in Goa, F.N. Souza created his own place in this world through canvases. His artwork comprised of static life, landscape and nudes. A man with a contemporary viewpoint explored stimulating subjects. Francis Newton Souza is back to set another mark at the Aspire Auctions, which holds Francis Newton Souza (1965) - 'Vision of Multiple Heads' for public online auction from December 7 - 15, 2018.Other paintings available for a private sale are Lamani Woman, impressions of European cities in 50s and 60s, portraits of tribal woman, the relatives of Mr. Souza's chain and shades of village.The much awaited masterpiece 'Honeymoon in Goa' series by Francis Newton Souza is available at Cymroza Art Gallery (Mumbai). 'Honeymoon in Goa' is the unseen art work of late master modernist Francis Newton Souza. The diverse sides of an intricate artist are explored with the brilliance, elegance and insight in Mr. Souza's love life. An acrylic and oil canvas portrait displayed at Cymroza Art Gallery, Mr. Souza has expressed his love towards his wife and cherished their beautiful memories of their first honeymoon in Goa. Gather to witness a maker's yearning and desire in the form of a dynamic array of artery. Other paintings available for sale are Chess Series 4, Portrait of Evange Listo, Portrait of Francisco and Portrait of Jerome.The F.N. Souza International Fine Arts Foundation and Family Trust owns a large collection of art by the late master modernist Francis Newton Souza namely: Likeness of Two Headed Man, Vatican Cityscape, Vasco Cityscape, Nobra Andre De Souza, Tiatr Style Portrait of Doc Jose Senior, Multicoloured Villagescape, Souza 68, Souza 1961 and many more.Authenticity certificate signed and notarized by F. N. Souza are available with the painting. In 2008, his painting 'Birth' (1955) set a world auction record for the most expensive Indian painting sold till then by selling for US$2.5 million (INR 11.3 crore) at a Christie's auction. In 2015, the painting 'Birth' was resold at Christie's in New York, fetching more than US$4 million.Don't miss the big chance to own a F.N. Souza painting.Link: http://www.fnsouzafoundation.com/Vision of Multiple Heads at Aspire Auctions Link to the Aspire Auction: https://www.aspireauctions.com/#!/upcoming_auction/371Date: December 7 - 15, 2018; Catalog posted Tuesday, Dec. 04.Contact Person at the auction:Katya KondratovPaintings and Luxury Accessories Specialist+1-216-8168651/katya@aspireauctions.com'Honeymoon in Goa' at Cymroza Art Gallery Where: Cymroza Art Gallery, 72 Bhulabhai Desai Road, Breach Candy, Mumbai, MaharashtraTime: 11 am to 7 pmContact: Mr. G. KumarCall: +91-9833551991Entry: FreeAbout F.N. Souza Born in to an aristocratic Roman Catholic family in Goa, Francis Newton Souza married Francis Patrick Souza's mother Barbara Maureen Zinkant in 1965 in London; soon after they relocated to New York City in 1967. The Souza lineage can be traced to the Portuguese royal family. Their roots are linked to Martim Affonso De Souza, the 12th Governor of Goa, appointed by Dom Joao the 3rd of Portugal, to rule Goa from 1542 to 1545. The Souza family own properties and mansions in many parts of Goa and are respected members of society that serve as judges, advocates, doctors, engineers, entrepreneurs and educationists. Today, the De Souza's have settled over the length and breadth of the globe including Mumbai, Goa, Europe, Africa, America and Australia. On his frequent visits to Goa from the UK and New York Souza created thousands of works of art including, 'Women and Phoenix' (1950); 'Nude in Profile' (1952); 'Indian Women' (1954); Untitled 'Head of Man' (1957 & 1960) 'The Roman' (1966) and many more on canvas and cloth. Source: The F.N. Souza International Fine Art Foundation and Family Trust PWRPWR