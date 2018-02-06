Focus more on Rajasthan in CSR activities: State govt to

industrialists

Jaipur, Feb 6 (PTI) Industry minister Rajpal Singh Shekhawat today called upon corporate houses and industrialists from the state to focus more on Rajasthan in carrying out corporate-social responsibility (CSR) activities.

He said that industrialists from the state have contributed a lot in the industrial growth of the country and they should focus more on Rajasthan in CSR activities to contribute in the growth of the state.

Singh was speaking at the award ceremony of second CSR summit where he encouraged the companies to come forward with a vision to give back to the society and to contribute on social cause.

Speaking at a session on Creating Livelihoods Opportunities through CSR during the day-long summit, Reliance Foundations rural transformation head Vamsee K

Jasti shared the experience and knowledge on crating livelihood opportunities for people in rural areas as well as on issues like water and food.

He said the company will now work for capacity building of farmers and associate them with digital technologies so that they can be well informed and can sell their agriculture produce on right platforms.

"We are working in 70 villages of Jaipur, Sawaimadhopur and Banswara districts and formed village farmers association which assess the requirement and ensure proper distribution of water among the farmers. We have been executing this since 2012 and now we are collaborating with the state government where we will act as a knowledge partner to the government so that the experience can benefit people on large scale," he said.

He said the company will assist the farmers to double their income by encouraging them to use digital technologies and capacity building for that will be done by the company.

Sessions like delivering on better education through CSR, empowering women through CSR, measuring impacts in CSR projects and water conservation through CSR were held in the summit held by the department of industries of the state government in which the minister also gave awards to 12 companies in 10 categories. PTI SDA MKJ