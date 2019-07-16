Focus on developing green, sustainable city: NOIDA CEO Ritu Maheshwari

Noida, Jul 16 (PTI) Ensure dust-free roads, maintenance of parks and expedite delayed projects, Noida Authority's newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer Ritu Maheshwari instructed the Horticulture Department on Tuesday.Maheshwari, who assumed charge Monday, held a review meeting with officials where instructions were also laid out for having biometric attendance system for gardeners at public parks, while she warned strict action against non-working staff including the higher officials. The focus has to be on enhancing green efforts and making Noida a dust-and pollution-free sustainable city. About 5 lakh plantations will be done during the ongoing 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan' (that began on July 1 and will continue till September 15)," she told authority officials."A model park should be developed in each sector, and new themes and ideas must be infused while designing and construction of all the parks, she added. Maheshwari, under whose watch as the district magistrate, Ghaziabad jumped from rank 351 in 2017 to 36 in 2018 on all-India cleanliness index, also stressed need for developing theme-based parks such as Rock Garden, Rose Garden, Cactus Garden, Waste to Wonder Park in future. The completion target dates of Biodiversity Park (March 2020) and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park (January 2020) will be revised and shall be made open for the public at the earliest, she added. The e-tendering process for the projects in pipeline must be hastened, she said, adding before and after pictures shall be placed in each project report for review. The existing infrastructure in all the parks shall be surveyed, upgraded including fountains, swings, dustbins, lights etc., and regular maintenance of these shall be ensured, she told the officials.The CEO also underlined the need for geo-tagging all the plantations in Noida and regular maintenance of all the green belts."The dust free zones shall be extended to cover more areas. Open gyms will be established in more parks and the bid process of remaining 18 open gyms shall be completed in next one week. New sites including Metro pillars shall be identified for placing vertical gardens. The areas where space is not available for plantation shall be beautified using plants placed in planters, she said. The number of compost pits will be increased and upkeep of all the rain water harvesting structures shall be ensured by the end of this month, Maheshwari added.From now onwards, biometrics shall be used for the purpose of attendance. 20 machines shall be installed and all gardeners, head-gardeners and inspectors have to strictly adhere to the new rules. All the non-performing contractors have to be blacklisted. The officials have to work under strict deadline driven environment, Maheshwari said.The new CEO also called for starting civil and electrical tendering process for projects at the same time in order to avoid unnecessary delay in their completion.In future, all civil and electrical works should start simultaneously so that there is no delay in work. As it happens that civil works are almost finished but tenders for electrical works are not even floated by then, she added. PTI KIS RCJ