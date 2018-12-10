Focus on making session beneficial for govt, country: Modi to NDA

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) A day ahead of Parliament's Winter Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday asked the BJP and its allies to make use of the last full session before the Lok Sabha polls, saying their focus should be on making it beneficial for the government, country and people.Following a meeting of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told reporters that the ruling alliance leaders stressed on the need to make the session constructive and to push the government's legislative agenda.Asked about what Modi said, he said, "The prime minister said this session will continue into 2019. In a way this is the last session of our (government) five years' term and so this should be used to make it very beneficial for the government, country and people."Tomar said the NDA wanted to engage with the opposition to ensure that the session was productive.Asked about the Shiv Sena's demand that the government bring a law for constructing the Ram temple in Ayodhya at the earliest, he said it was not discussed in the meeting but added it this was the sentiment of millions of people in the country.The minister, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, expressed confidence that the BJP would do well in the elections of five states, whose results would be out Tuesday. PTI KR JTR AAR