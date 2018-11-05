Focus on neutralising terrorism: J-K top cop tells officers

Jammu, Nov 5 (PTI) Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh Monday exhorted upon the officers of the state police to give attention to "neutralising terrorism" and timely "disposal of crime cases".Lauding his men for their dedication in the rescue operations launched after the recent snowfall and ensuring a smooth and hassle free 'Darbar Move'-- a practice under which the government functions six months each in Srinagar and Jammu, the DGP said whenever faced with a challenge, the state police has come out with flying colours. "The officers should give attention to disposal of crime cases, curbing the bovine and narcotics smuggling and neutralising terrorism," Singh said at a high level meeting here.Civil Secretariat - the seat of Jammu and Kashmir government, Raj Bhavan and other offices reopened here after functioning for six months in Srinagar during the summer season.The DGP impressed upon the officers to continue their good work and also hailed their contribution as first responders. "Police personnel have to help the people sometimes at the cost of their own comforts," he said, advising the officers to work on the positions with more dedication. After paying homage to police martyrs at a memorial here in the morning, the DGP reached police headquarters and received a ceremonial guard of honour. "All wings are important and all jobs designated for the respective posts are important," Singh said and impressed upon the officers to strengthen the jawans of the state police, as strong and capable constables will make the force stronger. He asked the officers to conduct formal inspections of police stations and administrative inspections of the offices. The DGP further highlighted that work was on to modernize the force and provide housing infrastructure, equipment and training to its personnel. "Police is working on modernisation and up-gradation of police control room Jammu and other units," he said, adding efforts would be made to strengthen the city, highway and border grid. PTI TAS RHL