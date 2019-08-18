Focus on plights of poor, Mayawati urges Centre

Lucknow, Aug 18 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday expressed concern over the plight of the poor in the country, urging the Centre and state governments to focus their attention on their welfare. In a tweet, Mayawati said, "The economic condition of the poor in the country, especially the SCs, STs, OBCs, and those from the upper castes is very bad. It is demanded from the Centre and state governments that they focus their attention towards them and make available benefits of various poverty alleviation schemes." She said the Centre and state governments should run a special campaign to fill vacant posts so that the condition of the poor could be improved. "Such steps are very important in the interest of the country," the BSP chief said. PTI NAV RDKRDK