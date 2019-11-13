Focus on seven main points of public interest: Khattar to bureaucrats

Chandigarh, Nov 13 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday directed senior officers of the state government to focus on "seven main points" of public interest including crop residue management, making the state drugs-free, and Swachhta campaign.Besides, he also directed them to take serious cognizance of the 'Haryana Vision Zero' programme, which is aimed at reducing deaths in road accidents.The chief minister gave the directions while presiding over a meeting of the deputy commissioners through video conferencing here, an official release said.On the issue of stubble burning, the chief minister said that the deputy commissioners will have to pay special attention towards ensuring that no farmer in the state burns crop residue.In compliance with the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal, the state government will also have to work out various measures emphasising on getting the permanent solution of this problem, he said.Acting on the apex court's orders, the Haryana government hasannounced to give an incentive of Rs 100 per quintal to the small and marginal farmers who have not burned stubble in their fields.The government has also announced that for management of crop residue by the small and marginal farmers of non basmati paddy, the state government will bear a sum of Rs 1,000 per acre as operational cost.Khattar also gave necessary directions to the concerned officials to make strict security arrangements for the upcoming Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET), to be held on November 16 and 17 by the state's education board.It was informed that about 2.84 lakh candidates will appear for the teacher eligibility test and 367 examination centres have been set up at 24 places in all 22 districts of the state.On drug de-addiction, Khattar said Haryana has already held two meetings of chief ministers of northern states and senior officials of various agencies.He said that a Joint Secretariat for Drug Abuse Control is being set up in Panchkula.He further said that just as the cooperation of the Khap Panchayats or caste councils and other enlightened people of the society was taken in making the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign a success; in the same way their cooperation should be taken in the drug de-addiction campaign. Khattar noted that increasing number of road accidents is also a matter of great concern and a challenge for the state.He said that overloading of trucks and other vehicles is also a major reason for the road accidents and the officials concerned should challan such vehicles. PTI SUN RHL