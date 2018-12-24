Focus on technology in training programmes: Lt Governor Baijal to Delhi Police

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Lt Governor Anil Baijal Monday directed the Delhi Police to emphasise on technology in all training programmes, including scientific investigation of crime. Baijal also highlighted the importance of communication skills especially for PCR units and public facilitation desk officers to improve public interface and make the services more people-friendly. The directions were issued at a law and order meeting chaired by Baijal. The meeting was attended by Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other senior officers of the force. "The LG directed the Delhi Police to emphasise on technology in all training programmes. Training on scientific investigation of crime should also be imparted," the LG office said in a statement. It stated that the Lieutenant Governor emphasised upon the need for increased professionalism within the police force. PTI BUN BUN AQSAQS