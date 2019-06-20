Focusing on technology for enhanced border protection: New IG BSF of Raj frontier

Jodhpur, Jun 20 (PTI) Shortly after assuming charge as the new IG BSF of Rajasthan Frontier, Amit Lodha Thursday said the force was "heavily focusing" on technology to enhance border protection.Lodha, who assumed charge at the frontier headquarters after replacing his predecessor Anil Paliwal, is an Indian Police Service officer and has been serving in the BSF for the last five years.Talking to the media, Lodha said in order to convert the border with Pakistan into an impenetrable wall, the BSF has been fast working towards the concept of "smart fencing" to stop infiltration."We have been working on a Comprehensive Border Management and in the process, entire border of Rajasthan Frontier will be equipped with cobra wires and infrared sensors," said Lodha.CCTVs have been installed at many parts of the border but the Border Security Force has now been installing better cameras with enhanced resolution. Similarly, modern watch towers have also been built on the border, specially in order to address the big gaps between the Border Out Posts (BOPs) on the 804 kilometer long border spanning from Jaisalmer district to Sri Ganganagar district.Amid the fast changing geopolitical scenario, specially in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack and Balakot strike and the emerging challenges for the BSF at the international border with Pakistan, Lodha said that surveillance has been stepped up and the BSF has readied itself in order to deal with any exigency. "Though, we have always been on alert as far as the activities from other side are concerned but we have been observing every possible caution and keeping watch on the cross-border activities including the China-Pakistan corridor," he said."The BSF has been heavily focusing on technology for border protection and has constantly been working on adoption and implementation of best technologies for border management," said Lodha. He also emphasised on the need to shift to newer and better means of transportation to guard the borders including sand-scooters-- the process of adoption of which was under progress.Lodha is known for initiating various schemes for the welfare of BSF jawans and a nodal officer of the "Bharat ke Veer" project by the Union home ministry aimed at providing aid to the families of martyred personnel of Central police forces. PTI CORR RHL