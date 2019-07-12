Fodder scam: Lalu Yadav granted bail in Deoghar Treasury case

Ranchi, Jul 12 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court Friday granted bail to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in a fodder scam case, but the former Bihar chief minister will remain in jail as he is also serving sentence in two other related cases.Justice Apresh Kumar Singh granted Yadav's bail plea in the case relating to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar Treasury on the ground that he has served half of his prison term of three-and-a-half years.Yadav was convicted in four fodder scam cases pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of money from Deoghar, Dumka and Chaibasa treasuries in Jharkhand. He was convicted in two cases for fraudulent withdrawals from the Chaibasa Treasury.Besides the Deoghar Treasury case, he has secured bail in one of the Chaibasa cases.The RJD chief is also facing a fifth fodder scam case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of money from Doranda Treasury.Yadav has been in a prison here since December 2017 and is now under treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in the city. PTI CORR PVR KK DIVDIV