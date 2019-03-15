Fodder scam: SC seeks CBI response on Lalu Yadav's bail plea

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) The Supreme Friday sought the CBI's response on a plea of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav seeking bail in three cases related to the multi-crore fodder scam.A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to respond in two weeks on Yadav's plea challenging the January 10 verdict of the Jharkhand High Court rejecting bail to him in these cases.Yadav is lodged in the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi, Jharkhand.The over Rs 900 crore fodder scam relates to fraudulent withdrawal of money from treasuries in the Animal Husbandry department in early 1990s when Bihar and Jharkhand were one state and the RJD was in power with Yadav the chief minister. PTI MNL LLP NSDNSD