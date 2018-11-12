Follow-on audit of Duvvada unit by German authority complete: Dr Reddy's

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Dr Reddy's Laboratories Monday said German regulatory authority has completed the follow-on audit of Duvvada manufacturing facility in Visakhapatnam and the EU-GMP certification of the plant remains active excluding for one new product. "On November 9, 2018, the Regulatory Authority of Germany (Regierung von Oberbayem) concluded the follow-on audit of our formulations manufacturing facility in Duvvada, Visakhapatnam," Dr Reddy's Labs said in a BSE filing. The facility is considered compliant and the EU-GMP certification continues to remain active with one specific exclusion of a new product, it added. "The company will be submitting a detailed corrective and preventive action plan (CAPA) to the authorities," it said. Shares of Dr Reddy's Labs were trading at Rs 2,415.40 per scrip on BSE, up 0.36 per cent from the previous close. PTI AKT SHW ANUSHWSHW