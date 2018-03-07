Following are the business news highlights at 2100 hrs today:

DEL72 BIZ-LD JAITLEY-ANDHRA

New Delhi: In a bid to pacify the sulking ally Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today promised Andhra Pradesh funds equivalent to what a special category state receives but drew a line saying politics cannot increase the quantum of money.

DEL63 BIZ-CAB-DA

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet today increased the dearness allowance (DA) for its 11 million employees and pensioners to 7 per cent, from 5 per cent, from January 1, 2018.

DEL32 BIZ-LD STOCKS

Mumbai: Benchmark indices reeled for the sixth straight session today, reflecting losses in overseas markets after the exit of a key White House economic adviser sparked fears of a global trade war.

DEL60 BIZ-RUPEE CLOSE

Mumbai: Strengthening for the third-straight day, the rupee appreciated by another 7 paise to close at a new one-week high of 64.89 against the US currency due to sustained dollar selling by exporters and banks.

DEL58 BIZ-TRADE-NORTH KOREA

New Delhi: India today imposed fresh restrictions on trade with North Korea in line with the restrictions imposed by the United Nations, Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said today.

DEL34 BIZ-FINMIN-LD FITCH

New Delhi: India today coaxed Fitch to upgrade its sovereign rating, unchanged for almost 12 years, saying that structural reforms and stabilisation of the new GST regime have helped the country recapture the fastest growing economy tag and the government will stick to its revised targets for lowering Budget deficit. PTI SBT SBT